A dad’s routine trip to the opticians uncovered a brain tumour after his GP put his headaches down to "stress".

A dad’s routine trip to the opticians uncovered the devastating reason for his headaches which a GP had put down to “stress”. Sean Lowe had put the pain down to work stress and the demands of raising a young family but it was actually a brain tumour to blame.

The 32-year-old started getting headaches in August 2024 but when Sean went for an eye test the optician noticed an unusual pressure behind an optic nerve. He was referred to North Devon District Hospital for an MRI scan which revealed a pilocytic astrocytoma - a type of brain tumour.

Just 14 days after his initial optician's appointment, Sean underwent a right frontal craniotomy to remove the tumour at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. Now he undergoes regular scans to monitor his health and is working with Brain Tumour Research to raise awareness.

Sean, originally from Merseyside but now living in Fremington, North Devon, said: “Initially, I didn’t think much of the headaches, as they seemed to coincide with stressful periods. When the headaches persisted, my family urged me to visit my GP. He attributed the headaches to stress and advised me to rest.

“Around the same time, my employer suggested I should have an eye test. I am incredibly lucky I went for an eye test and fortunate the optician noticed something that could have been easily missed by a GP.”

After the optician spotted the pressure behind one of Sean’s optic nerves, Sean was sent for an MRI scan at North Devon District Hospital on September 14. Just 30 minutes later, he received a call asking him to return.

Preliminary results from the MRI scan revealed a brain tumour and Sean underwent a right frontal craniotomy on September 18. Sean said: “I strongly encourage others to make eye tests a regular part of their healthcare routine. It could save your life, like it did mine."

Louise Aubrey, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: "Sean's story is a powerful reminder of how crucial it is to stay vigilant when it comes to your health.”

“His experience highlights the importance of not dismissing seemingly minor symptoms and of seeking out professional advice when something feels off. At Brain Tumour Research, we are constantly advocating for earlier diagnosis and increased awareness about brain tumours, which can often go undetected until it’s too late.”

“We commend Sean for being proactive and sharing his journey with others, which helps us all better understand the importance of early detection and the role that eye tests can play in saving lives."