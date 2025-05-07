Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zipporah Branagan’s family and friends have been left devastated as the mum and wife dies suddenly in her mid-thirties.

A husband and his seven children have been left heartbroken after Zipporah Branagan has died suddenly in her mid-thirties. Former beauty salon owner Zipporah reportedly passed away in hospital after suffering with migraines.

According to The Irish Mirror, “A post-mortem has been carried out to determine the cause of her death. Zipporah and her husband Bernard were parents to seven children, with the couple only welcoming their most recent baby boy, Cooper, in November.”

A JustGiving page has been set up on behalf of Zipporah Branagan and her family which reads: “With broken hearts, we share the devastating news of the sudden and unexpected passing of a loving mother to seven beautiful children and devoted wife. Her warmth, strength, and unwavering love were the foundation of their home and now, her absence leaves an unimaginable void.

‘Beloved’ mother-of-seven and ‘cherished’ wife Zipporah Branagan dies suddenly. Photo: JustGiving | JustGiving

“As the family navigate this heartbreaking new reality, they need our support more than ever. Family friends are hoping that as a community we can help ease their burden and offer a glimmer of stability in this incredibly difficult time.”

Zipporah was described on the JustGiving page as a “Beloved Mother and Bernard’s cherished wife.” The Works Hair & Beauty Salon paid tribute to Zipporah on Facebook and shared the link to her JustGiving page.

The tribute read: “NO WORDS…

“No words will ever be able to express just how cruel life can be 💔

To Bernard & your beautiful boys, to your mummy & daddy, to the entire Branagan & Murtagh family and to all of Zipporah’s friends-” you will be forever in our thoughts and prayers! God bless you all!”

“Rest in The Sweetest Zipporah.”

This is the link for the Just Giving page if anyone can give even a little to help this family out in the most unimaginable time.” 💔

Zipporah Branagan’s husband Bernard Branagan paid tribute to his wife and wrote: “Zipporah, you were the mummy, the boss, the leader, the strength, the cook, the calm voice, the shoulder to cry on, the woman with all the answers and to me you’re the wife that just kept giving 💔💔we will miss you beyond belief, me and the 7 little men you gave me.

“RIP Zipporah, love you so much 💔”

Following Bernard Branagan’s tribute to his wife Zipporah on Facebook, he has been inundated with hundreds of messages, one message read: “Bernard I am so sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very sad time. May Zipporah rest in peace!!!” whilst someone else wrote: “I am so very Sorry for your loss Bernard, it’s truly heart breaking, may God give u the strength for the road ahead. Thinking of u and your family at this very sad time. 💔”

Zipporah Branagan was from County Down, Northern Ireland. St Bronaghs GAA Rostrevor paid tribute to Zipporah on Facebook and wrote: “St Bronagh’s GAA extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Zipporah Branagan on her heartbreaking and untimely passing this week. Our prayers are especially with husband Bernard and their young family. May Zipporah rest in Peace.

“If anyone is in a position to contribute to the fundraising efforts for the family, please do so.”

St Paul’s Primary School Cabra also paid tribute to Zipporah on Facebook and wrote: “It is with deepest regrets and sympathy that we as a school community mourn the death of Zipporah Branagan, mother to 4 of our pupils and 7 boys in total. Wife to Bernard and an amazing, loving mother. We are all devastated at this time for the whole family circle and they will continue to be in our prayers. May she rest in Peace.”