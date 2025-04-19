Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to an “exceptional” father and husband after he died on his 32nd birthday following a tragic cycling accident.

Sebastian Farrall was killed after being involved in the road-traffic accident. He passed away on Sunday, March 30, the same day he celebrated his 32nd birthday.

The 32-year-old leaves behind wife Fran and their 20 month old daughter Maisy. He was a key figure in the Coventry choir community, having served as music director of the Sing It Loud Community Choir and the Coventry City of Culture Orchestra.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched in memory of Sebastian, who was referred to as Seb by family and friends. The fundraiser, which was launched to help his young family’s financial burden, has leaped above the initial target of £10,000. At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised more than £28,000.

Sebastian Farrall, who died on his 32nd birthday following a tragic cycling accident, with wife Fran and infant daughter Maisy. | GoFundMe

Diana Marie, who launched the fundraiser on Fran’s behalf, said: “On 30th March 2025, we received the devastating news that Seb Farrall had tragically lost his life on his 32nd birthday. This news has left so many of us in deep shock as we begin to mourn for this exceptional man.”

She added: “Seb’s passing is a huge loss to the choral and orchestral community in Coventry and beyond. Behind the scenes in his studio Seb could be found composing, arranging, and, along with his wife, recording a huge number of choral guide tracks that were sold all over the world. His video editing skills saw his YouTube channel gain much popularity with his unique and captivating musical e-cards.

“A member of the Salvation Army, Seb was a devoted man of God who will be remembered for his kindness, humility, energy and talent. He leaves behind his wife, Fran, and their cherished young daughter, Maisy.

“His sudden loss has left his family in shock and unimaginable grief. As they try to navigate this devastating chapter, we are hoping to ease their burden in any way we can. The funds raised here will go towards helping Fran to cover unforeseen expenses and to provide some support as she and Maisy adjust to life without Seb.”

In an update on the GoFundMe page, Diana thanks supporters on Fran’s behalf. She said: “The amount raised in such a short space of time is testament to how loved Seb & Fran are.

“Fran is very overwhelmed and grateful for the generosity shown by everyone. Thank you so much for the kindness & compassion shown to the Farrall family. It is very much appreciated.”

A funeral notice for the late dad and husband also paid tribute to him, confirming that a thanksgiving service in memory of Sebastian will take place later this month. It read: “His sudden loss has left everybody in shock and his parents and family are experiencing unimaginable grief. He leaves behind his wife Fran and their 20 month old daughter Maisy. Rest In Peace our lovely Seb.”