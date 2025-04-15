Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fiancée of a British man who died suddenly while on his stag do in Benidorm has issued a heartbreaking tribute, calling him her “soulmate” and “the best daddy ever.”

Oliver Holroyd, 29, from Halifax, collapsed and died in front of his father and friends at the Funky Flamingo bar on March 22, just weeks before he was due to marry fiancée Paige Whiteley in May.

According to the Mirror, Holroyd, a father-of-one, fell backwards from a bar stool and struck his head on the ground. Despite CPR attempts by staff and emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Spanish authorities confirmed he died from a "medical problem," though the exact cause has not been determined.

His fiancée Paige shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing: “My Oliver, I can’t believe this is real. This shouldn’t be real. I miss you so so much. My best friend, the father of our gorgeous little boy, the best dog dad ever, my fiancée, my soul mate. You will always be my person.”

“I feel so lucky to have spent the last 9 years with you. You are quite literally the best person I’ve ever met in my life… I remember the day we met like it was yesterday. From that day I knew we would be together forever.”

“We might not be married on paper but in my heart we always will be and you will always be mine...I promise I will never let Finley forget how amazing you are… He’s my little piece of you forever. You were the best daddy ever.”

“I hope you can see us every day and I hope I’m making you proud. I’m so sorry this happened to you my darling. I miss you so much. I love you with my whole heart, always and forever. Until I see you again, baby. You’re my Waterloo. Yours forever ❤️❤️❤️”

The 29-year-old man from Halifax, a father-of-one, died following a tragic incident at the Funky Flamingo bar on March 22, | Google Maps

Holroyd’s mother, Karen Holroyd, also posted a tribute on Facebook, saying: “We miss you so so much Oliver Holroyd our beautiful boy, life is just unbearable without you, love you to the moon & back kid, can’t wait until we are all back together.”

Bar manager Gaston Luciano told MailOnline that Holroyd’s friends were devastated by what happened: “They gave him a shot of adrenaline and connected him to a machine, they did everything they could, it was so sad. His friends were in shock for the first minute or so and then it hit them what was happening, they were emotional and crying.”

Police were called to the venue at around 6pm. Local media reported that several police cars and ambulances attended the scene, and a Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed they are “supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain.”

Holroyd had previously survived a heart attack several years earlier.