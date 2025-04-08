Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father and son have been killed after a tree fell on them during a severe storm while they were sheltering at a Georgia golf course.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, the two men were “spending time together when the storm struck, sharing a moment between father and son that would unknowingly become their last.”

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 6, at the Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland, Georgia, where 58-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Sr. and his 29-year-old son, Matthew Terrell Collins Jr., were playing golf.

As a sudden storm rolled in, the pair sought shelter in a golf cart parked under a tree. According to Columbus Police, the storm caused the tree to snap and fall directly on them.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6.06pm, suffering fatal blunt force and crushing injuries, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

In the GoFundMe tribute, family friend Dustin Longnion described Matthew Jr. as “a loyal friend, a kindhearted soul, and someone who always showed up for the people in his life.” “He shared a deep bond with his father,” Longnion wrote, “and losing both of them so suddenly is a devastating blow to everyone who knew and loved them.”

58-year-old Matthew Terrell Collins Sr. and his 29-year-old son, Matthew Terrell Collins Jr were killed by a falling tree. | GoFundMe

The campaign, aimed to help cover funeral expenses has so far raised over $23,000 by Tuesday afternoon, exceeding its target of $20,000. A memorial service for the pair is scheduled for April 12.

Matthew Jr., who lived in Columbus, served as an engineer in the US Army, according to his Facebook profile. His father, Matthew Sr., leaves behind not only his wife Dawanna, but also several children and grandchildren, as shared in social media tributes.

Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences via social media shortly after the tragedy: “Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by the tragic deaths of two Georgians in Muscogee County today as a result of the severe weather. We ask that you join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, along with all those responding to storm damage.”

The fatal incident occurred amid a wave of destructive weather that has swept across the Midwest and South in recent days. At least 20 lives have been lost across multiple states due to tornadoes, flooding, and high winds.

Georgia had been under a tornado watch Sunday evening, which has since been lifted, though flood warnings remain in effect for many parts of the state.