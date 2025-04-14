Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dinner lady, Niki Shaw, who "had so much love for everyone's children", has died suddenly leaving behind her own six children.

The daughter of a dinner lady who passed away due to complications following a brain aneurysm has paid tribute to "my best friend, my mum and now my beautiful guardian angel".

Mum-of-six Niki Shaw, 45, passed away suddenly at the weekend after her aneurysm ruptured, leading to a brain haemorrhage and stroke, which claimed her life. Family and friends have been paying tribute and a fund to support her family has been launched.

Her mum Janice led the tributes and posted: “Sweet is the sleep that shows no pain, we would not wake her to suffer again. My beautiful daughter – love you forever sweetheart.”

Mum of six Niki Shaw died suddenly at the age of 45 | GoFundMe

And her daughter, Chloe, said: “I can't even believe I'm writing this, I'm so heartbroken I can't even put it into words. You were my best friend, my mum and now my beautiful guardian angel. Don't you worry about us, we're going to make you so proud I promise you.

“I can never take your place, but I'm going to try my hardest to look after Ryan, Alix, Charlie, Rosie, Phoebe and Sami. We're going to look after each other mum. I love you with all my heart, the best mum and Nana in the whole wide world. May you have the best bed up there.”

A fundraiser, set up by Niki's friend Michelle Taylor, has raised more than £800. Michelle said: “My best friend Niki tragically died after putting up a short fight after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm, brain haemorrhage and a catastrophic stroke which unfortunately took her life.

"She was only 45 years young. She has left behind six children, with two of them being little girls age eight and ten being now without mummy. Niki was a very family orientated woman who would do absolutely anything for anyone. She also worked at Pheasant Bank Academy in Rossington as a dinner lady and had so much love for everyone’s children.

“I’m trying to raise funds to make their lives just that bit easier and take some of the stress away from the family, and put some funds away for her daughters. I know Niki wanted the absolute best for her little girls.”