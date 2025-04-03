Family devastated after "beautiful" mother of 10 Lynsey Bell died suddenly after beating cancer a few years earlier
The shocked family of a "beautiful" mother of 10 who died suddenly - several years after battling cancer - have paid tribute. Lynsey Bell passed away on St Patrick's Day (March 17) at Craigavon Area Hospital, in Northern Ireland, not far from the family's Newtownhamilton home.
Her widower, Rolandas Abromaitis, said he and his 10 children have been left devastated after Lynsey's sudden passing. The couple had been together for 21 years and raised Dylan, Dainius, Darius, Anna, Tomas, Laura, Ciara, Alice, Lucas and Grace, who range in age from just one, to 25.
Roland told Armagh i that each of the children are “going through their own difficult time”. He said the family was “still in shock” at the news, adding they “cannot believe this has happened”.
Several years ago, she had battled cancer, but was taken to hospital a week before her death having become unexpectedly and seriously unwell. Roland said doctors informed him his beloved wife's organs were failing and that “there was nothing they could do”.
It remains unclear if her illness had any connection to her previous battle with cancer.
Roland has since launched a fundraising appeal to cover funeral costs and to support the family going forward.
"As a family we are going [through a] difficult time and donated money would be used to cover funeral costs and other costs that have arisen during this time," he said. "We want to thank everyone for your donations."
In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe campaign now stands at more than £6,300 of their £7,000 target. Any money raised “will make a big difference” to their lives, Roland added, as the family faces a future without Lynsey.
