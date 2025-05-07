Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A "kind-hearted" dad-of-four Alex Jones, described as a "cherished friend" has died after bumping head on a stag do.

A dad passed away aged just 34 - two weeks after bumping his head while enjoying a stag do. Alex Jones was in Liverpool with friends for the party on March 28 when he fell.

Alex, from Birmingham, was left in a coma after the horror fall, with three brain bleeds and a fractured skull, and died on April 10. A man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the incident that left Alex seriously injured.

He left behind his girlfriend, Paige, and children Daisy, Riley, Taylor, and Skye, aged between one and 14. Now, his sister, Beth Horridge, has set up a fundraiser to help ease the burden on the devastated family which has raised more than £17,000 so far.

Alex Jones was on a Liverpool stag do with friends when he fell | Beth Horridge / GoFundMe

"Alex was a vibrant, kind-hearted person who lit up the lives of everyone around him," she said. "As a devoted partner and father, he was always there for his family — whether it was playing with Daisy, Riley, Taylor, and Skye, supporting Paige, or being the rock they could all lean on.

"He was also a cherished friend, known for his wild personality and love for a pint of beer, often bringing laughter and energy to every gathering he attended. His loss has left a void that words cannot describe."

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said : “A 31-year-old man from Birmingham remains on bail for s18 wounding and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ You can also report information via their website or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000256779.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.