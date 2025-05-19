The heartbroken father of a 16-year-old boy has paid tribute to a teenager who died after a knife attack on a beach in Irvine.

Kayden Moy, from East Kilbride, was found seriously injured on the evening of Saturday, May 17, after police received reports of a disturbance. Despite receiving medical attention both at the scene and later in hospital, he died from his injuries the following day, Sunday, May 18.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with Kayden’s death. Detectives are continuing their investigation and have appealed for witnesses, especially anyone who may have mobile phone footage from the beach that evening.

His father, Paul Moy, wrote on Facebook: “My first born son my big boy my best friend my main man my everything rest easy my boy”.

Kayden has also been remembered by Busby AFC, the football club where he played as a youth. The club wrote on a GoFundMe page: “The Club was devastated to find out that Kayden Moy, a former youth player for Busby AFC, had sadly lost his life recently after being the victim of a knife attack.”

“Kayden played in our youth set-up for several years and it has hit everyone hard. His grandfather is a long-term volunteer, player, coach and friend of the Club. He currently spends his weeknights and weekends coaching Kayden's younger brother who currently plays in our junior section too.”

The fundraiser aims to help the family during this difficult time, adding: “We are aware that nothing will ever replace the life of an individual but we hope that this fundraising will help Kayden's family at this extremely difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson of the Major Investigations Team said: “An extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death. Our officers are supporting the boy’s family at this very difficult and heartbreaking time.”

“From our investigation so far, we know there were a number of people on the beach around the time of the disturbance. We believe several of them were filming at the time and may have footage of what happened.”

Superintendent Jim McMillan said: “We understand this death will be of great concern for the local community, but please be assured that we are doing everything we can to identify those involved.”

“There will be additional patrols in the area as we carry out our enquiries and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with footage or information to contact police can visit an online portal that has been set up to allow people to submit videos or tips anonymously. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3106 of 17 May 2025, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.