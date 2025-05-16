A man who fatally stabbed a woman in front of her three-year-old daughter during Notting Hill Carnival’s family day has been jailed for life, while his two brothers were also sentenced for their roles in the violence.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, was sentenced at the Old Bailey to a minimum of 29 years in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Cher Maximen, who was stabbed in the groin in broad daylight as her child stood nearby.

Judge Philip Katz KC described the attack as “brazen”, adding that it happened in front of families and police officers: “Cher Maximen took her three-year-old daughter to a children’s day at the Notting Hill Carnival. Instead of them both just enjoying a fun day together, that child witnessed her mother being murdered in front of her.”

The judge said: “The police were totally outnumbered as the violence spun out of control. Just watching the bodyworn footage was terrifying. You were so fired up that you didn’t hesitate to use your knife.”

Before stabbing Ms Maximen, Shakeil had also launched what was described as an “equally horrifying attack” on 20-year-old Adjei Isaac, thrusting a “huge” knife at him multiple times. He was also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Cher Maximen, 32, was fatally stabbed in the groin by Shakeil Thibou, 20, in west London on August 25, 2023, in what prosecutors called a "truly shocking attack." | Met Police

His brothers, Sheldon Thibou, 25, and Shaeim Thibou, 22, were involved in the same outbreak of violence. Sheldon was found guilty of violent disorder and assaulting a police officer, while Shaeim was convicted of assaulting the same officer but cleared of violent disorder. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Judge Katz issued a stern warning to Shaeim: “This is a warning. If you think loyalty to your brothers enables you to break the law, you are very much mistaken.”

Sheldon is due to be sentenced at a later date.

The court heard that the violence began around 5.48pm on August 25, 2023, when a confrontation erupted between the Thibou brothers and other males near where Ms Maximen was standing with friends. Officer Pc Oliver Mort attempted to intervene but was attacked by Sheldon and Shaeim, with Sheldon wielding a stun gun.

During the chaos, Ms Maximen was knocked to the ground and tried to get back up before Shakeil stabbed her. “The injuries inflicted on Ms Maximen were fatal – the defendant had killed her,” prosecutor Ed Brown KC told the court. “It was a truly shocking attack, and regarded as such by those around it.”

Shakeil Thibou claimed he acted in self-defence and said the killing was accidental, but the prosecution said he had brought the knife to the scene, and another weapon was later found in his room.

In a statement read in court, Ms Maximen’s grandmother, Vyleen Maximen, said: “Cher was my first born grandchild, my friend... Thirty-two years of loving, laughing, playing, crying and holidaying with you. I will no longer have that pleasure ever again.” “Life will never be the same ever.”

Shakeil showed little emotion during sentencing, staring ahead in the dock while wearing a medical face mask and blue beanie hat. Before the judge delivered the life sentence, he briefly spoke with his brother Shaeim through the glass panels.