Tributes have been paid to a woman, described as “pure magic” and a “devoted mother,” after her killer was found guilty of murdering her in front of her three-year-old daughter during Notting Hill Carnival’s family day.

Cher Maximen, 32, was fatally stabbed in the groin by Shakeil Thibou, 20, in west London on August 25, 2023, in what prosecutors called a "truly shocking attack." A jury at the Old Bailey found him guilty of murder by a majority verdict of 10 to 2 on Wednesday.

Outside court, TJ Jacobs, a relative of Ms Maximen, said: “Cher was pure magic - radiant, loving, passionate, and kind. She brought creativity, style, and flawless flair to everything she did. She was a dedicated mother, a devoted granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend. This senseless act of violence has cut short a life that had so much more to offer the world and was only just beginning to blossom.”

She added: “Knife crime continues to devastate communities across the UK. The Government must urgently address the root causes – the systemic failures in education, children’s services, youth services, mental health services impacting the many disengaged and disenfranchised young people… This is not just about reducing crime, it’s about saving lives, restoring hope, and building safe strong communities.”

Ms Maximen’s grandmother, Vyleen Maximen, gave a heart-wrenching tribute: “Cher was my first born grandchild, my friend. I held you in my arms when you were born. Thirty-two years of loving, laughing, playing, crying and holidaying with you. I will no longer have that pleasure ever again. I won’t see you get married or having more children. I will never hear your key in my front door shouting ‘hello nanny’.”

During the trial, the court heard how a violent confrontation broke out at around 5.48pm between the Thibou brothers and other men near where Ms Maximen stood with friends. Shakeil's brother, Sheldon Thibou, 25, engaged in a physical altercation, prompting PC Oliver Mort to intervene. Sheldon was armed with a stun gun, while his younger brother Shaeim Thibou, 22, also struck out at the officer.

At the same time, Shakeil Thibou lunged at Adjei Isaac, 20, with a “huge” knife, narrowly missing his stomach as Mr Isaac backed away. Amid the chaos, Mr Isaac collided with Ms Maximen, knocking her to the ground. As she tried to get up, jurors heard, Shakeil deliberately stabbed her in the groin.

Prosecutor Ed Brown KC told the court: “The injuries inflicted on Ms Maximen were fatal – the defendant had killed her. It was a truly shocking attack, and regarded as such by those around it.”

Shakeil Thibou was also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Isaac, and possessing an offensive weapon. Sheldon Thibou was found guilty of violent disorder and assaulting a police officer. Shaeim Thibou was convicted of assaulting PC Mort but cleared of violent disorder.

During the announcement of the verdicts, Ms Maximen’s family shouted “yes” in court.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila of the Met Police said: “My heart goes out to Cher’s family and friends. She was a loving mother who went to Notting Hill Carnival to enjoy what should have been a care-free day in the company of friends and her young daughter. Her life was ended in the most senseless way.

“In stark contrast, Shakeil Thibou went to Carnival not to be part of the celebration, but to engage in violence. Why else would he have arrived armed with a large knife and seeking confrontation?”

He added: “The investigation team worked tirelessly to build a case and ensure justice. They had to go through the pain of witnessing her final moments throughout the trial. I commend their bravery and the dignified way they have handled this tragedy.”

Emma Currie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This is a profoundly tragic case where a young child lost her mother, on what was meant to be a family-friendly day for them both at the carnival. Cher was caught up in the panicked crowd caused by the actions of the Thibou brothers, who robbed her of her life and the chance to see her little girl grow up.”

“The brothers’ actions showed no regard for the hundreds of people around them. They were undeterred by the police presence close by. The jury has carefully considered all the evidence before returning guilty verdicts, which I hope will bring a sense of justice for the community.”

Shakeil Thibou had denied murder, claiming he acted in self-defence and that Ms Maximen's death was accidental. However, prosecutors said he had brought the weapon to the carnival and another blade was later found in his bedroom.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 16.