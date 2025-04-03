Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Austin Metcalf, 17, was attacked - allegedly by another pupil - after an altercation at the Frisco Independent School District's athletics stadium in Austin, United States.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (2 April) with emergency services rushing to the scene. However, despite paramedics performing CPR, Austin was sadly pronounced dead.

Student athletes from eight of the district's 12 schools were competing at the special event at the stadium. Metcalf was in the stands of the stadium when a confrontation broke out between the teen and 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony.

Anthony, a senior at Centennial High School, was allegedly told he was sitting in the wrong seat when he drew a knife and launched his attack, Metcalf’s father Jeff Metcalf told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. Anthony, 17, allegedly stabbed Metcalf in the chest as his victim’s brother, Hunter, watched in horror.

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at Collin County Jail; no bond has been set.

Austin Metcalf, 17, was attacked - allegedly by another pupil - after an altercation at the Frisco Independent School District's athletics stadium in Austin, United States. (Photo: @matthew.lollar/Instagram) | @matthew.lollar/Instagram

The force said Austin, a keen sports player, was an 11th grader (year 12/first college year in the UK) at Memorial High School in Frisco. His dad, Jeff Metcalf, told reporters Austin died in his twin brother's arms. Fighting back tears, Jeff told NBC News: "They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms.

“I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell — they said he wasn’t breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned." The school's principal, Brook Fesco, said in an email to parents following the tragedy: "Tomorrow morning, we will acknowledge Austin's death during second period and will offer support throughout the day. District and campus counsellors will be available to support your child through the grieving process.

"As a parent, your guidance and support will be important in helping your child process grief. Talking about this together, face-to-face, will give you a chance to discuss how your family understands and copes with loss." There will also be a private vigil at a church near the school today (Thursday 3 April).

Pupils were evacuated from the stadium following the attack. Blue tape remains at the scene as police continue to investigate Austin's death.