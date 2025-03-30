Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A youth pastor who attempted to massacre his own family with a knife broke down in court as he was sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Lee Richards, who previously worked as a youth pastor in Shawnee, Kansas, went from room to room stabbing his wife and five children, before setting the house on fire.

The incident, which took place in September 2023, came a day before the family were supposed to be evicted from their home - a fact that only Richards, 42, knew. Appearing in court this week after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder, Richards claimed that he strived to “do what is good, healthy and right,” as he begged for forgiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family members - albeit not his victims, but his mother and sister - also spoke highly of him, after the court heard his children were stabbed in the neck, colon, liver, back and arm.

Matthew Lee Richards, 42, was jailed for almost 30 years for the attempted murder of his wife and children. | Law & Crime/YouTube

Through his tears, Richards said: “Through my actions, I brought disgrace, shame, humiliation and sorrow on myself, my family, kids and classrooms, on soccer fields, trusted friends and my community. This came from my own shame that kept me from reviewing my faults and sins because I was afraid of the truth.

“I was afraid to ask for help. The shame and fear led me further down a path that brought out not only disgrace but also violence into the lives of my family.

“To my wife and kids and the rest of my family, I'm sorry for the multiple levels of destruction and pain that will take a lifetime to overcome. While I do offer a short apology today, the most important words and apologies will one day, hopefully soon, be shared and should be shared in private moments.

“Those moments will be the hardest moments of my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richards was sentenced to 29 years and five months in prison, with 558 days taken off his sentence in credit.

Addressing the court Richards’ sister, Mary White, said: “This is not one that a bad guy did a bad thing. It's good guy that did a bad thing. There are consequences to this and no one is denying this situation.

“I think that those children don't need to be apart from their father for that long, honestly. He was a present father - he's a wonderful man who helped everybody that he could. He just didn't know how to help himself.”