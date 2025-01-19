Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to stab a stranger with a large kitchen knife.

It happened at about 10.10pm on Friday and security staff at a nearby pub managed to disarm and restrain the suspect.

The victim, who is in her 50s, was walking along the town centre street when she was set upon. She suffered back injuries and was taken to hospital but was discharged. Police says she did not know the person who attacked her.

Natasza Zakrzewska, 47, of Salisbury Road, Dover, has been charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Det Chief Insp Bev Morrison said: “This was a horrific incident and our thoughts remain with the victim who thankfully suffered no serious harm. I would like to commend the courageous actions of those who bravely intervened and who without hesitation and no thoughts for their own safety put themselves at risk.”

It happened in Biggin Street in Dover, Kent.