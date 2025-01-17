Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s and a two-year-old girl were seriously injured - with the woman dying.

Police were called to a home yesterday after a report that people were worried about the occupants.

They found the woman and the child seriously hurt. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the woman died at the scene. The child is in hospital.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The victims knew each other and police say there is no risk to the public.

An investigation, led by the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, is underway and enquiries remain ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Chief Insp Kimball Edey said: “This investigation is in its early stages and a team of specialist officers are working around the clock to gather as much information as possible. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims at this unbelievably difficult time.”

It happened in Woodthorpe Road, Ashford, Surrey at 1.15pm.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident can contact Surrey Police by calling 101 or starting a webchat on their site here, or filing information here. The case reference is PR/45250005886.