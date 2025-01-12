Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a member of staff at a hospital was attacked.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the Royal Oldham Hospital at 11.30pm last night after being told about a stabbing.

They say a woman in her 50s, who was a member of staff, suffered serious and “life-changing” injuries and is still in hospital. They have not confirmed her role but it has been reported that she is a nurse. The attacker was a member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Oldham Hospital | Getty Images

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.

Chief nursing officer at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust - which runs the hospital - Heather Caudle, said: “We are incredibly shocked and saddened by last night’s incident and our focus is on supporting the colleague involved and their family. Our thoughts are also with colleagues and patients who were there at the time of the incident and for whom this has been distressing and frightening.

“We will continue to support Greater Manchester Police with their inquiries. All services at The Royal Oldham Hospital remain open.”

Detective Sergeant Craig Roters from Greater Manchester Police’s Oldham district said: “This is a serious incident which has left a woman in a critical condition. Our thoughts are with her family and colleagues, and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The local community can expect to see an increase in police presence whilst we carry out enquiries, but they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have. We know that news of this nature will come as a shock, and if you have any concerns or anything you would like to share, please speak to them.”