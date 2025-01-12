Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to abduct a three-year-old girl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap on Saturday after the incident which happened in Leicester Street, Wolverhampton at about 5.15pm on Thursday, West Midlands Police said. The girl was not injured.

Detective Inspector Nicola Pestel, at Wolverhampton CID, said: “We’ve had officers from across our local teams working hard on this investigation. We’ve been following a number of lines of enquiry and this arrest is a significant step forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Billy McNicholl murder probe: Woman in her 50s arrested after man found dead with head injuries and stab wound

“We fully understand the concerns this will have caused but we do believe it is an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via 101, or Live Chat, quoting log 3766 of January 9.