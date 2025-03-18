Rapper DigDat has been convicted of attempted murder of a man following a drive-by shooting in Notting Hill two years ago.

Real name Nathan Tokosi, a 25-year-old rapper from Grove Street, Lewisham, was convicted on Tuesday for attempting to murder a 27-year-old man.

The incident occurred on the morning of November 20, 2023, when police were called to reports of a drive-by shooting in Clydesdale Road, Notting Hill, at 2.05am. A car had pulled up next to another vehicle, and one of the passengers fired a gun at the other car. Officers arrived at the scene and later discovered the victim, who was severely injured, at his home.

A stolen car used in the shooting was found abandoned in Allington Road, Queen's Park. Nearby, police discovered a black bag containing a handgun and ammunition. Forensic evidence linked Tokosi to the vehicle through his DNA.

Tokosi, known for hits like New Dior and AirForce, was arrested on February 16, 2024, after police stopped his car in Lewisham. A subsequent search of his home revealed another firearm and ammunition. He was remanded in custody and charged with attempted murder, two counts of possessing a firearm, and two counts of possessing ammunition.

At the Old Bailey, a jury convicted Tokosi of two additional charges: possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Detective Constable Hannah Forrest, from the Met's Specialist Crime South team, said: "This was a savage attack, with the victim requiring emergency surgery after being shot in the body, mouth and head. The verdict in this case shows that this violent criminality will not be tolerated on London's streets.

"Tokosi is a highly dangerous individual, who had - at the time of the shooting - only just been released from prison after serving time for a separate offence.

"I would like to pay tribute to the investigation team in this case, who were able to build a compelling forensic case against Tokosi. This proved indispensable at trial."

Tokosi will be sentenced at the Old Bailey at a later date, which is yet to be set.