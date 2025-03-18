A male night nurse accused of the cold-blooded killing of helpless patients in a hospice ward to give himself quieter shifts is facing a mass murder trial next week.

The 44-year-old nurse, not named in court papers in Aachen, western Germany, is said to have killed nine patients and tried to kill a further 34.

Prosecutors say the nurse injected his victims with massive overdoses of sedatives and painkillers in the palliative ward of the Rhein-Maas Klinikum in Wurselen.

Several victims, say prosecutors, had suffered several attempts on their lives and others were due to leave the ward after recovering from their conditions.

Prosecutors, who are still investigating further claims, believe the case at Aachen Regional Court, which will start on March 24, could be the biggest medical murder trial ever heard in the country.

The Rhein-Maas-Klinikum in Wurselen, Germany | Newsflash/NX

A prosecution spokesman explained: "The nurse wanted to have quiet night shifts with little trouble from the patients."

The court will be told how the nurse carried out his macabre murder spree at the clinic between December 2023 and May 2024. Hospital officials began to suspect the unexplained rapid death rate on the ward and called in police who exhumed the victims' bodies and found unexpectedly high levels of sedatives.

The trial has chilling similarities to the 2024 case of Berlin doctor Johannes M. accused of killing 10 patients but suspected of murdering up to 50 more for the "thrill of it".

The medic, a specialist in palliative care for the terminally ill, dosed his victims with a cocktail of painkillers before setting their homes on fire.

