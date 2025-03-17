A top Latin singer who caused controversy after it emerged that he was dating a Miss Universe contestant and model who is 50 years his junior has now married her.

Amado Batista, 74, is one of Brazil's most iconic singers, having sold more than 13 million records. He also acted in a number of films in the 1980s.

The popular Brazilian singer recently became the target of online criticism over the huge age gap between himself and his new girlfriend, 23-year-old model Calita Franciele Miranda de Souza.

Calita, who was voted Miss Universe Mato Grosso 2024, had then confirmed their relationship through a January 4 clip she shared with her growing army of 386,000 Instagram followers.

The clip showed the blossoming romance between the pair, with Calita cosying up to 50-years-older Batista while riding a quad bike as they speed along a dirt track. And now it has emerged that the pair have tied the knot at a lavish wedding on his property.

Photos from the happy occasion show the couple smiling while holding hands as they greet their guests. One also shows them sharing a kiss after apparently being declared husband and wife at City Hall before the ceremony.

Calita, originally from Nova Xavantina, Mato Grosso, is a biologist and administrative technician at a school.

In addition to her academic background, she stood out in the beauty pageant scene, being crowned Miss Campinapolis in 2023 and participating in Miss Mato Grosso 2024, where she became one of the favourites for the title of Miss Universe Brazil.

In the caption of the post about the wedding, Calita wrote: "One of the most special days of our lives."

