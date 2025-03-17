A model has claimed that she was paid to have a threesome with the football superstar Neymar during a secret sex party on a farm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neymar had a controversial private party on March 11, with one of the models who was at businessman Rafael Motta's farm last Monday saying on March 14 that she had a threesome with the Santos player.

The farm is reportedly called Fofocalizando and the model, named as Nayara Macedo, better known as Any Awuada, confirmed that she had a threesome with Neymar, adding: "There was someone else [there]."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nayara Macedo claimed she had sex with Neymar | @anyawuada/Newsflash/NX

Any claimed that she had been paid 20,000 Brazilian reals (£2,762) to attend the bash where escorts were allegedly involved.

Local media reports said that journalist Leo Dias paid 50,000 reals (£6,658) for a video allegedly showing Neymar entering a room with two women.

But it was alleged that Neymar's father had desperately tried to purchase any incriminating video footage to suppress it and avoid it from being released to the public.

Neymar | Getty Images

His father is said to have forked out 80,000 reals (£10,757) to prevent the video of Neymar and the two women from being released to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While recovering from an alleged injury that kept him out of Santos’ match against Corinthians and forced him to cancel his Brazil national team call-up for qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia, reports have now emerged of the secret party. Reports said that his partner, Bruna Biancardi, was out of the state at the time.

Neymar has not commented on the allegations.

Story: NewsX