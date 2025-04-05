Huddersfield: Kirklees man, 20, charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death
West Yorkshire Police said the stabbing which took place at about 2.45pm on Ramsden Street on Thursday (April 3). The victim received a single wound to the neck and died later in hospital from his injury.
Alfie Franco, 20, The Crescent, Kirkburton, was also charged with the offence of possessing a knife in a public place. He will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Saturday (April 5).
Police said a male and female arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail.
Anyone who has information about the incident or footage / CCTV which could assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET by calling 101 or go online quoting reference 13250187301. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.