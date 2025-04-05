A boy was stabbed to death on Ramsden Street, Huddersfield | Google Maps

A man has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police said the stabbing which took place at about 2.45pm on Ramsden Street on Thursday (April 3). The victim received a single wound to the neck and died later in hospital from his injury.

Alfie Franco, 20, The Crescent, Kirkburton, was also charged with the offence of possessing a knife in a public place. He will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Saturday (April 5).

Police said a male and female arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail.

Anyone who has information about the incident or footage / CCTV which could assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET by calling 101 or go online quoting reference 13250187301. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.