A mother and a chef who worked under Gordon Ramsay have both died after they were attacked in separate incidents during Notting Hill Carnival.

Cher Maximen, 32, was with her three-year-old daughter and other family and friends on Sunday, when she was stabbed in the groin in broad daylight after she tried to intervene in a fight.

Cher Maximen, 32, and Mussie Imnetu, 41, have died from injuries sustained in separate incidents atthe Notting Hill Carnival Pictures released by the Metropolitan Police | Pictures released by the Metropolitan Police

Mussie Imnetu, 41, a chef, was found unconscious with a head injury outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at about 11.22pm on Monday.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said both had died from their injuries.

The organisers of Notting Hill Carnival said in a statement: “Notting Hill Carnival is shocked by these tragic deaths and our thoughts are with the victims‘ families and the local community as a whole, which like so many others, has suffered all too often from the blight of violent crime.

”We stand together against all violence and condemn these acts, which are against all carnival values and the millions of people who come in celebration of them.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “It is heartbreaking that Cher Maximen and Mussie Imnetu have died after being attacked in separate incidents over the bank holiday weekend. My thoughts are with their families and friends at this truly terrible time. This violence is shocking, completely unacceptable and a betrayal of the values that (Notting Hill) Carnival was founded to celebrate.”