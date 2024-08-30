Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a chef who worked under celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Waring was attacked near the Notting Hill Carnival.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury at the Dr power restaurant in Queensway. He was found at 11.22pm on Monday, August 26 and was transported to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Omar Wilson, 31, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 28). He has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Met Police said that Mr Imnetu was visiting the UK from Dubai, where he lives and works as a chef. He was visited a private members-only club in Mayfair called The Arts Club at around 1pm wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Later that night, he visited the Dr Power restaurant wearing a white baseball cap, which was busy with Notting Hill Carnival attendee. He arrived at the restaurant alone at around 10.30pm.

The Met Police said: “Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to appeal for anyone with information about the incident, or Mussie’s movements earlier in the day, to come forward. Anyone with information should call the police on 101, messages @MetCC on X or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 giving the reference 8020/26AUG. Information can also be provided online, by visiting this dedicated appeal page.”