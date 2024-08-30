Murder probe as boy, 13, stabbed and killed in knife attack in Oldbury
West Midlands Police said that officers were called to a home on Lovett Avenue in Oldbury, which is between Birmingham and Dudley, at around 4pm on Thursday, August 29. Officers were alerted by ambulance service staff who were already there.
A 13-year-old boy was found with stab wounds. Despite the work of paramedics at the scene, the teenager was pronounced dead a short while later.
Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force’s Homicide Team, said: “It’s absolutely tragic a young life has been lost. We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy. We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.”
West Midlands Police has urged anyone with any information to get in touch with officers after launching an investigation. The force said: “Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”