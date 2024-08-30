Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy has been stabbed and killed in a knife attack in Oldbury.

West Midlands Police said that officers were called to a home on Lovett Avenue in Oldbury, which is between Birmingham and Dudley, at around 4pm on Thursday, August 29. Officers were alerted by ambulance service staff who were already there.

A 13-year-old boy was found with stab wounds. Despite the work of paramedics at the scene, the teenager was pronounced dead a short while later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force’s Homicide Team, said: “It’s absolutely tragic a young life has been lost. We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy. We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.”

West Midlands Police has urged anyone with any information to get in touch with officers after launching an investigation. The force said: “Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”