Gordon Ramsay's former chef is fighting for his life after being critically injured in an attack near the Notting Hill Carnival, police have said.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a severe head injury by officers in Queensway, west London, just before 11.30pm on Monday.

Imnetu, who was visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lived and worked as a chef, was provided emergency first aid by the police until paramedics arrived. He is the head chef of The Brasserie at The Arts Club Dubai, where he has gained acclaim for his work.

According to the club’s website, Imnetu "hails from Eritrea and grew up in Sweden before taking positions in London and New York." His career also includes time at prestigious venues such as Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill.

In a statement on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said they were "taking the unusual step of naming" the victim and releasing his photos "in the hope it triggers someone's memory and prompts them to come forward."

Gordon Ramsay's former chef Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a severe head injury by officers in Queensway, west London, just before 11.30pm on Monday. | Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, said: “While the arrest of a suspect is a significant step in our investigation, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between when he left The Arts Club at 11pm and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant at 11.30pm

“If you visited the restaurant between 10pm and 11.30pm on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch.

Mussie Imnetu leaving The Arts Club | Met Police

“Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation? The attack happened around 11.20pm. Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack, we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.

"We are releasing Mussie's name and two photos of him - one showing him on the day of the attack - in the hope that it triggers someone's memory and prompts them to come forward."

On Wednesday, detectives from the Specialist Crime Command arrested a 31-year-old man at an address in Newham on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect remains in custody at a south London police station.