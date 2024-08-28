Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tana Ramsay, wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, has opened up about loss of the couple’s stillborn son Rocky following her miscarriage eight years ago.

The author and broadcaster spoke about the loss during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s hit podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby. Tana, 50, spoke to Giovanna about the moment that she suffered bleeding during her pregnancy, leading to her being closely monitored by doctors.

However, the bleeding intensified, with Tana and Gordon rushing to the hospital after a sudden turn for the worse. She told the podcast: “I sort of leant over to speak to Gordon and then my waters broke. It just went from everything's fine, we're just monitoring you, to the baby's going to be born, and that was the most traumatic thing ever.

“There were parts of it that I almost can't remember. Because I've blocked it out, I'd never had a miscarriage.”

She added: “I remember them just saying to me ‘there's nothing we can do now you're going to have to give birth’ and I remember Gordon just looked at me and said ‘I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying in for this.’” Tana also opened up about having to explain the situation to the couple’s children, including 26-year-old Megan, twins Holly and Jack, 24, and Tilly, 22. She said: “He was just the most perfect little boy. But it's like this tiny tiny little doll.

“And I remember that when they came in after Jack said ‘Did I have a brother or a sister?’ I said ‘Oh it was a brother’ and it was really hard.' It's that feeling of emptiness and then the next morning you're leaving the hospital and you haven't got a baby.”

Tana and Gordon share six children together, adding five-year-old Oscar in 2019, and toddler Jesse, who was born in November 2023, to the family. During the podcast appearance, Tana also admitted that while she and her husband agreed that she would take on the majority of the childcare duties due to the chef’s hectic schedule, she found herself resenting the decision.

She said: “When I say resent, it's just sometimes I'd be like ‘Do you need to sit on the sofa and rest and watch the news and have 10 minutes to yourself? because I can't do that.’

“I'd be lying if I said ‘No it's fine I took this on’ and there were times it felt really hard, but you get over it.”

If you have been affected by any of the details mentioned in this article, you can contact a number of charities which support bereaved families, including Sands and Tommy’s.