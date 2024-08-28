Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence with her first Instagram post since announce her split with ex-partner Tommy Fury.

The 25-year-old influencer broke hearts around the country when she posted a statement to her Instagram Stories on August 14, in which she confirmed that her and Tommy’s relationship had come to an end. In the statement, she wrote: “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.” The couple, who met on Love Island, have daughter Bambi together, with Molly-Mae adding: "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

The reality TV star has now broken her silence with her first post online since the break-up. In a new post on Instagram, Molly-Mae kept it brief, telling her 8.2 million followers: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

Her comments were inundated with messages of support from fans. One said: “Love how amazing you are and strong your [sic] being.” Molly-Mae’s Love Island bestie Maura Higgins added: “LOVE & ADORE YOU”

Rumours have swirled around the circumstances of the break-up after the shocking news, which left fans scrambling to figure out what went wrong with their favourite celebrity couple. Sheffield influencer Lissie Rhodes was recently forced to release a statement after it was speculated that Tommy had an affair with her and even fathered her child.

Lissie, who is connected to the Fury family through her dad Ryan’s boxing connection to Tommy’s dad John, vehemently denied the accusations, saying: “Tommy Fury is not my baby’s dad.” Ryan also told those spreading the rumours to “get a life”.