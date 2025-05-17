A manhunt is underway after five people were stabbed at an event in southeast London in the early hours of this morning.

Five people have suffered “serious injuries” after being attacked by a knifeman at a party. Police were called to Nathan Way in Thameshead, southeast London, early this morning.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating an incident in Thamesmead this morning, where five people were seriously assaulted. Police were called at 4.19am on Saturday, May 17, to Nathan Way, Thamesmead, following reports of multiple people injured at an event.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and five people were located with stab wounds. They were taken to hospital where their injuries are being assessed.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon will remain in place throughout the day. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 1106/17APRIL25. To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A statement on AA Maps says: "Road blocked, police Incident, slow traffic. Road blocked and slow traffic due to police incident on Nathan Way, both ways between Kellner Road and A2016 Pettman Crescent."