A rapper was taken to hospital after being stabbed 14 times in prison - where he is serving 10 years for shooting a hip-hop star.

Tory Lanez was admitted to hospital after an attack on Monday at a California prison. He was jailed for shooting star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was attacked at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesman for the state department of corrections and rehabilitation, said in an email.

Tory Lanez at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in February 2022 (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

He did not specify how Lanez was attacked, but several outlets reported he was stabbed. Staff immediately gave Lanez medical aid and he was taken to an outside hospital, Mr Michel said. The prison’s investigative unit and the district attorney’s office are investigating, he said.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, gave evidence during the trial that in July 2020, after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home, Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance, as she walked away from a vehicle in which they had been driving.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting US star Megan Thee Stallion | Getty

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from Lanez’s lawyers, who are appealing against his conviction.

Megan recently alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through associates, and in January a judge issued a protective order until 2030 ordering him to stop any such harassment or any other contact.

A statement put out on Lanez’ Instagram account said: “Tory was stabbed 14 times - including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own.

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”