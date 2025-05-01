Arenal Mallorca: Three 'drunk' British female tourists attack Polish woman at beach club in Spanish holiday hotspot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Monday evening, Llucmajor Police were called to an incident at a beach club in Arenal. Three British women had assaulted another woman on the terrace.
The Majorca Daily Bulletin reports that the three women were British tourists in their thirties. They had taken a table next to one where a Polish woman was sitting and the women were apparently drunk.
The British tourists began laughing at the Polish woman and insulting her, and then allegedly attacked her. The waiter intervened, and the police were called.
The Spanish news website says that officers interviewed all four of the women. The Polish woman told the police that she didn't wish to denounce the women, whose identities were recorded.
The police nevertheless compiled a report and sent it to the Guardia Civil. This will be forwarded to the courts.
El Arenal also known as 'Arenal' or 'S'Arenal' in Mallorquín is a high-octane village situated on the south coast of Mallorca on the eastern end of the six kilometer long 'Playa de Palma'. Arenal boasts huge swathe of sand, countless sea-facing restaurants and a generous helping of bars.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.