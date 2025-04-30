Rituraj Hotel India fire: At least 14 tourists killed after fire breaks out in hotel in central Kolkata - with other guests scrambling to evacuate through windows
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Senior police officer Manoj Kumar Verma told reporters that the fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata and was doused after an effort that took six fire engines. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Photos and videos carried in Indian media showed people trying to escape through the windows and narrow ledges of the building. Kolkata’s The Telegraph newspaper reported that at least one person died when he jumped off the terrace trying to escape.
Prime minister Narendra Modi posted on X that he was “anguished” by the loss of lives in the fire. Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.
Activists say builders often cut corners on safety to save costs and have accused civic authorities of negligence and apathy. In 2022, at least 27 people were killed when a massive fire tore though a four-storey commercial building in New Delhi.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.