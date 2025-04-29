Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large fire has broken out at an electrical substation in Westminster, with heavy smoke seen billowing across north-west London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters were called to the scene at Victoria Passage, NW8, at 5.29am today. The blaze has sent a large plume of smoke into the sky and people living in the area have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Video footage shows a group of firefighters watching the fire rip through the substation. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station Commander Paul Morgan, who is at the scene, said: "This is a very visible fire and there is lots of smoke. Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut." A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: “Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters have been called to a fire at an electrical substation on Victoria Passage in Westminster NW8.

“Crews are on scene extinguishing the fire. There is a considerable amount of smoke which is making it a very visible fire. The Brigade's 999 Control officers have received around 73 calls alerting them to the blaze.

“The Brigade was called at 05.29 and is still on scene. Fire crews from Paddington and Euston fire stations are in attendance. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”