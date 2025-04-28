Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A UK airport was forced to close after the undercarriage of a plane "collapsed" following an emergency landing.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Norwich airport yesterday (Sunday 27 April) after a "light aircraft incident." Some flights, including those between the Norfolk airport and Amsterdam, were cancelled and a flight from Tenerife was diverted to Stansted.

The airport website said yesterday that the runway will be closed until 5pm. A spokesman for Norwich Airport said: "At 1.48pm today, a light aircraft with two people on board diverted to Norwich Airport with a reported undercarriage issue.

"Upon landing the undercarriage collapsed. Fire and ambulance services attended and the two people were removed from the aircraft without injury. The airport runway will remain closed until at least 5pm while the aircraft is recovered.

"An inbound TUI flight from Tenerife was diverted to Stansted and an outbound 2.05pm KLM flight to Amsterdam was cancelled."

The airport is open today (Monday 28 April) and seems to be operating as normal. There are no delays or cancellations to either arriving or departing flights. It is always advised to check with your airline regarding the status of your flight and keep up to date with the airport’s website for any updates.