A plane from a sunny Spanish city back to Manchester Airport had to make an emergency landing after some passengers got out-of-control during the flight.

A Jet2 flight from Alicante to Manchester Airport was forced to divert mid-journey to remove disruptive passengers.

Flight LS881 was halfway through its route on Friday when pilots diverted to Barcelona, where police removed several individuals. A Jet2 spokesperson said: "Flight LS881 diverted to Barcelona so that police could offload some disruptive passengers. The aircraft continued to its destination after a delay.

"As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour."

The flight eventually arrived in Manchester - around three hours later than initially scheduled.

The incident followed another disruption for the airline on the same day, when a separate Jet2 flight from Tenerife to the UK was forced to make an emergency landing on the Spanish mainland after a passenger suffered a fatal medical emergency.

The crew of flight LS676 alerted air traffic control after a man onboard became critically ill and required urgent attention. They made an emergency landing at Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport but the passenger was pronounced dead on the runway.