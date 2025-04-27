Jet2 flight from Alicante to Manchester Airport diverted in three-hour delay thanks to "disruptive" passengers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Jet2 flight from Alicante to Manchester Airport was forced to divert mid-journey to remove disruptive passengers.
Flight LS881 was halfway through its route on Friday when pilots diverted to Barcelona, where police removed several individuals. A Jet2 spokesperson said: "Flight LS881 diverted to Barcelona so that police could offload some disruptive passengers. The aircraft continued to its destination after a delay.
"As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour."
The flight eventually arrived in Manchester - around three hours later than initially scheduled.
The incident followed another disruption for the airline on the same day, when a separate Jet2 flight from Tenerife to the UK was forced to make an emergency landing on the Spanish mainland after a passenger suffered a fatal medical emergency.
The crew of flight LS676 alerted air traffic control after a man onboard became critically ill and required urgent attention. They made an emergency landing at Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport but the passenger was pronounced dead on the runway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.