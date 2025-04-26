Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families getting on the motorway to travel this weekend have been hit by massive delays after a lorry caught fire.

Drivers are experiencing delays on the M1 this morning (Saturday, April 26) after a lorry caught fire. Police and fire crews are at the scene on the southbound carriageway between junction 29 for Chesterfield and junction 28 for Mansfield.

National Highways East Midlands shared a photo of the burning lorry shortly after 6:10am. A Highways spokesperson said: “Traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire between J29 (Chesterfield) and J28 (Mansfield) due to a lorry fire. Emergency services are just arriving on scene. Thanks for your patience if you're held up.”

According to traffic monitoring service Inrix, all traffic was being “temporarily held” as of 6:15am, although some lanes have since reopened. Drivers are still facing “queueing traffic” while the situation is being managed.

Two lanes remain closed between junctions 29 and 28. CCTV images show the burnt-out lorry still blocking part of the motorway, causing heavy delays as more vehicles join the southbound traffic.