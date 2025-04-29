Henley College Coventry fire: 'Dreadful' as huge blaze rips through abandoned college building in UK city after 'being set on fire'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
A huge blaze has ripped through Henley College in Coventry with smoke seen billowing across the city.

A massive fire has ripped through an abandoned college building in Coventry, according to officials. The West Midlands Fire Service said in a post shared to X: “We have twelve crews in attendance at Henley Road, Coventry, where they have responded to a Fire, at a disused College Building. Please avoid the area, where possible."

The fire service said 12 crews were in attendance at the location. It added: "Please close your doors and windows if you live or work nearby and avoid the area where possible."

Videos on social media show black smoke billowing across the city. The video appeared to show the fire had torn through the roof of the building.

One user on X wrote: “Someone has set former Henley College on fire apparently. Dreadful.” Another said: “Watch out sky blues Coventry college abounded building is on fire on Henley road”. It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

More to follow.

