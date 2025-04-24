Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coventry City have two games left to secure their place in the Championship play-offs and extend their crack at promotion to the Premier League.

The Sky Blues currently sitting in sixth place on 66 points in the table near rivals Middlesbrough and Millwall in eighth and ninth. Six more points are up for grabs with a difficult trip to relegation threatened Luton Town up next. Then the next final day game will be against Middlesbrough at the CBS Arena.

Jay Dasilva insists he and his Coventry City teammates are determined to put right the wrongs from Easter Monday’s disappointment at Plymouth when they go again this weekend at another relegation battling side – Luton Town. He said: “It wasn’t our best performance, and we just weren’t quite at it today. At this stage of the season, it’s something we’re looking to put right next game. It was quite difficult to break them down, they sat and defended pretty well but I just feel that we weren’t quite at our best.

“Luckily, results went our way elsewhere, so we have another chance to put it right and make it up to the fans this week. Two big games now. It’s down to us.”

Coventry City’s away game against Luton Town has now been made a ‘front channel’ game, upgrading the fixture from a Sky Sports + schedule to now be broadcast on Sky Sports Football. The Sky Bet Championship match remains a 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday 26th April at Kenilworth Road. The Sky Blues host Boro on Saturday 3rd May, with a 12:30pm kick-off for the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

NationalWorld has asked ChatGPT what it thinks the scores will be for both games against Luton and Middlesbrough - and how likely it will be the Sky Blues will make the Premier League. Here’s what it says.

Cov v Luton score prediction

“While Coventry City holds a higher league position, Luton Town's recent form and home advantage cannot be overlooked. The match is expected to be closely contested, with both teams having clear motivations: Coventry aiming to solidify their playoff spot and Luton fighting to escape relegation.

“Sports Mole: Assigns a 37.66% chance of a Coventry win, 35.62% for Luton, and 26.7% for a draw. The most probable scoreline is a 0-1 win for Coventry. DRatings: Suggests a 12.49% probability for a 1-0 Coventry win, with other close scorelines also possible. Transfermarkt: Predicts a home win for Luton Town, citing their recent resurgence and home advantage.”

Cov v Middlesbrough prediction

“Analysts suggest that Coventry City have a slight edge in this matchup. According to Sports Mole, Coventry have a 45.04% chance of victory, compared to Middlesbrough's 31.06%, with a draw at 23.9%. The most probable scoreline is a 2-1 win for Coventry, followed by 1-0 and 2-0 outcomes.”

Will Coventry City make the Premier League?

“Coventry City's promotion to the Premier League is possible but far from guaranteed—it hinges on the final two matches of the 2024/25 Championship season and the outcome of the play-offs if they qualify. Coventry City can be promoted, but it’s a high-pressure road: Win the key matches, Stay in 6th (or better), Then win the playoffs—a huge ask, but not impossible.”