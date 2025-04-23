Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are reportedly weighing up a surprising decision to replace manager Daniel Farke, despite him guiding the team back to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, while no final call has been made, club officials at Elland Road have doubts about whether Farke is the right person to lead the team in the top flight. With his track record, there are some higher-up who worry about their chances of survival in the Premier League.

It is known that the move would be unpopular with fans, but managerial options are being considered as the club approaches the end of the season. Farke has an impressive track record in the Championship, having won promotion three times - twice with Norwich and now with Leeds. Across three full seasons in the division, his teams have earned 94, 97, and 90 points.

Leeds currently sit on 94 points with two games remaining.

But his past struggles in the Premier League, particularly with Norwich, are giving the club’s American owners, 49ers Enterprises, some food for thought. In Norwich’s first season under him in the top flight, the team finished last with just 21 points.

He was let go early in the following season after picking up only five points from 11 games.

Leeds are unlikely to make a change unless they have a strong replacement lined up - one they’re confident can succeed. A poor start under a new manager could create a toxic atmosphere quickly, as well as seeing fans turn on the club.

It comes as Norwich City, who sit far further down the Championship in 14th, appoint Jack Wilshere as interim manager for the final two games of the season

Whether it’s Farke or someone else at the helm, the job won’t be easy. Building a squad that can stay up in the Premier League will likely require spending more than the £107m Ipswich used, with TalkSport presenter and former footballer Gabby Agbonlahor speculating that new teams will have to spend upwards of £120m.