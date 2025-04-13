Leeds United players celebrate | Getty Images

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley are all eyeing promotion to the Premier League

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United won 2-1 at home to Preston North End this weekend. Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle were on the scoresheet for the Whites at Elland Road. Kaine Kesler-Hayden scored for the visitors.

Burnley beat Norwich City 2-1 at Turf Moor on Friday night. They stormed into a 2-0 lead after goals by Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony. Jack Stacey pulled a goal back for the Canaries but the hosts held on for a big win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Sheffield United, they have lost their last three on the spin. The Blades were beaten 2-1 away at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon. They have now slipped to 3rd.

How many points do Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley need to get promoted?

As per data experts Opta, Leeds now have a 65% chance of winning the title and 99% chance of going up. Burnley have a 34% chance of winning the league and 94% of automatic promotion. Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s title hopes have dropped to 0.74% and their hopes of finishing in the top two have reduced to 7%.

Leeds and Burnley are both predicted to finish on 96 points, six points above Sheffield United on 90. That means the pair only need eight more points each to secure their returns to the top flight. They both have four fixtures left to play so two wins and two draws or three wins would do it. As for the Blades, they need a massive favour from other teams if they are to avoid the play-offs.

Speaking after their win over Preston, the Whites’ boss Daniel Farke said: “Pretty good after an exhausting week. A priceless three points for us. Could have made our life easier. Must have been our highest xG this season - should have scored six or seven. We were on it today, the fire was burning. We kept going and started really well and scored a really good second goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley position in latest predicted Championship table

Here is a look at the latest Championship table prediction by Opta...

Leeds United, 96 points Burnley, 96 points Sheffield United, 90 points Sunderland, 83 points Coventry City, 70 points Bristol City, 70 points West Brom, 66 points Middlesbrough, 66 points Millwall, 65 points Watford, 61 points Blackburn Rovers, 60 points Swansea City, 60 points Sheffield Wednesday, 59 points Norwich City, 58 points Preston North End, 55 points QPR, 54 points Oxford United, 52 points Stoke City, 51 points Portsmouth, 51 points Hull City, 51 points Derby County, 48 points Cardiff City, 46 points Luton Town, 45 points Plymouth Argyle, 44 points

Sheffield United, Sunderland, Bristol City and Coventry City make up the play-offs, with West Brom, Middlesbrough and Millwall missing out. If this forecast is correct, Bristol City would face Sheffield United over two legs in the play-off semi-finals, with Sunderland facing Coventry.

At the other end of the table, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and Cardiff City are all being tipped to drop into League One. Derby County would stay up by two points. Hull City, Portsmouth, Stoke City and Oxford United would all stay up in the end.