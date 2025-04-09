We’ve asked AI to predict the final scores for tonight’s Championship games | PA

We’ve asked AI to predict the final scores for tonight’s Championship games - here’s what ChatGPT had to say.

A poor run of form is set to continue for Oxford United in tonight's Championship fixtures - according to AI predictions. ChatGPT forecasts a 2-0 defeat for the Us when they welcome Queens Park Rangers this evening.

We asked the AI tool for its predictions ahead of tonight's three games, as well as what those results would do to the league table. While predicting a solid QPR win, ChatGPT forecast draws in both the Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City v Portsmouth games, with both predicted to end 1-1.

Swansea v Plymouth and Oxford v QPR gets underway at 7.45pm this evening, while Coventry v Portsmouth kicks off at 8pm.

ChatGPT also gave a breakdown of how it judged the form of the sides involved in this evening's Championship match-ups - read on to find out what it said.

Oxford United v Queens Park Rangers

Oxford United have been struggling recently, suffering heavy defeats such as a 2-6 loss to Middlesbrough and a 0-3 defeat to Sheffield United. In contrast, Queens Park Rangers have shown resilience, securing a 3-0 victory over Norwich and a 2-0 win against Cardiff. Given these trajectories, QPR appear to have the upper hand.​

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers to win 2-0

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have faced challenges this season, including a 4-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday and a 4-0 defeat to Bristol City. Swansea City, under Luke Williams since January 2024, have displayed steadier form, with recent performances including a 2-1 win against Derby County and draws against Portsmouth and Luton Town. Considering Plymouth's home advantage and Swansea's consistent form, a closely contested match is anticipated.​

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Coventry City v Portsmouth

Coventry City have had a mixed run, with a notable 2-1 victory over Hull City but also a 0-2 loss to West Brom. Portsmouth's form has been inconsistent, highlighted by a 4-0 defeat to Derby and a 3-0 win against Bristol City. Historically, Coventry have a slight edge in head-to-head encounters. Given both teams' fluctuating performances, a draw seems plausible.​

Prediction: 1-1 draw.

ChapGPT, being a responsible forecaster of course, does caveat the predictions by saying: "Please note that while these predictions are based on current form and available data, football matches can be unpredictable. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, consider checking official club announcements or reputable sports news outlets."

What would the results mean for the Championship league table? Not much, really. If the ChatGPT results were to come true, bottom-of-the-table Plymouth would move a point closer to relegation rivals Luton Town, staying in touch just two points behind them - and four behind 22nd placed Cardiff City.

Portsmouth and Oxford United would swap places in 17th and 18th, with Pompey's predicted point moving them above the Us. QPR and Swansea would also move up in the table, should the AI predictions come true, with Swansea assuming 14th spot, followed by QPR in 15th. Preston North End, meanwhile, would drop to 16th, on goal difference.