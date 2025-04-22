Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup has opened up a job vacancy at a prominent Championship side.

The Norwich City manager was sacked as the Canaries have won just two of their last 14 matches, slumping to 14th in the league. Their 3-1 defeat to Millwall last weekend was their fourth loss in five games.

Danish coach Hoff Thorup was appointed on a three-year deal last May, but his tenure has been cut short. First-team coach Jack Wilshere, who formerly played for Arsenal, West Ham and AFC Bournemouth, has stepped into his shoes.

Wilshere will be in the dugout for Norwich’s final two games of the season, against Middlesborough and Cardiff City respectively. But he is not expected to stay in the position long-term, with plenty of more experienced gaffers lining up outside Carrow Road.

Many of them are strong candidates too, with a Championship veteran likely needed to steer the Canaries back to the sharp end of the league - where fans expect them to be. According to BetVictor, there is a clear frontrunner for the role.

Disgraced Southampton manager Russell Martin is the bookies’ favourite at the time of publication, with odds of 2/1. Despite floundering in the Premier League, he crafted a masterful Championship campaign to bring the Saints back to the top flight of English football.

Gary O’Neil is the next name being floated around. He steadied the ship at AFC Bournemouth in the 2022/23 season, following Scott Parker’s dismissal. He then had a stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers, although there he failed to win in his first 10 league games this season.

Like Martin, the Premier League did seem to be a class above his calibre, but he could surely do an excellent job in the Championship.

At 5/1 is Jack Wilshere being given the job on a permanent basis. This seems unlikely - Wilshere does not have much experience as a manager, and none at the helm of a senior team - but if Norwich’s last two matches go well, he could find himself in with a shout.

Then there’s the rank outsider - ex-Everton boss, Sean Dyche.

I can’t see this one happening myself; Dyche has been enjoying his newfound role as an entertainment figure, appearing on panel shows and making the occasional guest appearance on matchdays. He’s currently at 10/1, but for someone of genuine Premier League quality this would be a tremendous step down.