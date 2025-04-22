Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Wilshere will take charge of Norwich’s final two games of the season after the Canaries parted company with head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Norwich have slipped to 14th in the Championship after winning only twice in 14 matches, with their 3-1 Easter Monday defeat at Millwall being their fourth loss in five games - and ultimately the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Danish coach Hoff Thorup was appointed on a three-year deal last May and leaves Norwich alongside his assistant Glen Riddersholm.

Sporting director Ben Knapper told the club website: “Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us to make a change.”

Wilshere’s playing career was blighted by repeat injuries, destroying what looked like a promising attacking midfielder. He was best known for his attacking movement, both on and off the ball, and link-up play between himself and the forward line, garnering praise from the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Xavi and Iniesta.

The midfielder played 125 games for Arsenal over the course of a decade, before hopping around the likes of AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United.

After retiring in 2022, he took a job at the Emirates as the under-18s manager, spending two years there before being appointed as first-team coach at Norwich City, working under Hoff Thorup.