Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger have separated after nine years of marriage, according to German media.

The couple started dating in 2014 and tied the knot two years later with an extravagant three-day wedding in Venice that reportedly cost around €1m. They have three children together - Luka, Leon, and Theo - and were widely viewed as being a power couple who lived a happy family life.

Now, German outlet Bunte reports that the two have now split after eleven years together.

Schweinsteiger, 40, enjoyed a football career littered with silverware, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with Bayern Munich before moving to Manchester United - although this was a rather less fruitful venture. He also earned 121 caps for Germany and played a key role in their 2014 World Cup win.

Ivanovic, 37, is a former world number one in women’s tennis. She won the French Open in 2008, collected 15 WTA singles titles in total, and was a finalist at the 2007 Australian Open. Her best Wimbledon result was a semi-final appearance that same year.

Neither Ivanovic nor Schweinsteiger has confirmed the separation, with no public statements issued at the time of publication. But German media reports suggest they parted ways around two months ago.

Ivanovic is believed to be living in Belgrade with their sons, aged seven, four, and one, while Schweinsteiger is apparently staying in Munich.

According to Bild, their relationship had strained due to a lack of quality time as a family. Schweinsteiger’s frequent travel as a football pundit kept him away, while Ivanovic mostly stayed home with the children.