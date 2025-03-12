Victor Boniface has been suffering a goal drought lately - and has now been dumped by his long-term girlfriend. | Getty Images

A Bundesliga star has reportedly been dumped by his girlfriend over a financial disagreement - despite starting to plan their wedding together.

It has been a fairly quiet season for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, who has only scored one goal so far in 2025 - but has netted 10 times in all competitions for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

For the past four years, the Nigerian forward has also been dating Norwegian influencer Rikke Hermine Jensen. Their romance sparked in 2021 while Boniface was playing for Eliteserien side Bodo/Glimt.

With a long-term relationship under their belt, the pair were planning to get married soon, subject to signing a prenuptial agreement - apparently proposed by Jensen but agreed upon by Boniface.

But reports suggest the financial arrangements exposed by this pre-nup have caused Jensen to end their relationship.

According to AfricanHub, Jensen was the one who insisted on having a pre-nup, but then discovered that all of the footballer’s assets are registered under his mother’s name. This means that, in the event of a divorce, she would have no legal claim to things like his house, car or finances.

Shocked by this, she has reportedly split with the Bundesliga footballer, who has been previously linked with a move to Manchester United.

Posting on Facebook, Nigerian media personality Ub Mark said: “Boniface had no objections - because legally, he owns nothing. All his assets are registered under his mother's name.

“Upon realising this, Jensen has backed out and ended their four years relationship.

“My brother, we Nigerians are super proud of you. Women are now going into marriage with the high hopes of divorce.”