The best photos celebrating Leeds United's promotions in years gone by as club returns to the Premier League
Despite building a reputation for being a “yo-yo” club - going back and forth between the Premier League and the Championship - there was a time when Leeds United were one of the dominant forces in English football.
Because of that, fans still have high expectations of their club to this day, and will simultaneously celebrate their achievements in style. Players and fans alike will join in the festivities, with the whole city coming alive for it.
Here are some of the best photos from promotion celebrations of years gone by - and the aftermath. How will this season’s celebrations compare?
