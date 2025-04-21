Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley and Leeds could both seal their promotion to the Premier League if their games on Easter Monday go their way.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley will be promoted if they win against Sheffield United, and Leeds will be promoted if they win and Sheffield United fail to win. Leeds are in action at 3pm at home to Stoke and need to win.

They will then settle in and watch Burnley vs Sheffield United, where anything but a Blades victory will see Daniel Farke's side go up. For Burnley, just a win is needed at Turf Moor to join them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is two from likely three now for the final play-off places this season. Bristol City (67pts) and Coventry (66pts) are currently in control, but Middlesbrough (63pts) are just behind with a better goal difference than both. The key play-off games today are Luton vs Bristol City, Plymouth vs Coventry, Sheff Wed vs Middlesbrough.

Burnley and Leeds could both seal their promotion to the Premier League if their games on Easter Monday go their way. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

We asked ChatGPT some vital questions on the Leeds and Burnley games including who is likely to win, and which teams are likely to be promoted.

Burnley vs Sheffield United prediction

“​Burnley are favored to win today's Championship clash against Sheffield United at Turf Moor, with the match kicking off at 5:30 PM BST.​ Considering Burnley's strong home record and Sheffield United's recent struggles, a Burnley win is the most likely outcome. A predicted scoreline is 2-1 in favor of Burnley.”

Leeds vs Stoke prediction

“Leeds United are strong favorites to secure a victory against Stoke City in today's Championship fixture at Elland Road, scheduled for 3:00 PM BST.​ Considering Leeds' formidable home form and Stoke's struggles on the road, a Leeds victory is the most probable outcome. A 2-0 win for Leeds is a commonly predicted scoreline among analysts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which Championship teams are likely to be promoted?

“Leeds United and Burnley are the most likely to be automatically promoted. Sheffield United, Sunderland, Bristol City, and Coventry City look set for the playoffs. Burnley vs Sheffield United today is pivotal — it could confirm promotion or keep the race alive.”