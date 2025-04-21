Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plymouth Argyle welcome Coventry City to Home Park in a game that will have an impact at both ends of the Championship.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sky Blues head to the South Coast hoping to fuel their play-off charge. The decision to sack much-loved boss Mark Robins and replace him with Frank Lampard raised eyebrows, but the team has flown up the table.

Lampard is now looking to finish the job and put an end to his side's recent struggles on the road. The Greens meanwhile have dragged themselves back into the survival race under inspirational boss Miron Muslić. The team could be heading for relegation after they were beaten 2-1 by play-off chasing Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium after conceding a stoppage time penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth are now in desperate need of a win against sixth-placed Coventry City to keep alive their chances of Championship survival. We asked ChatGPT to predict the results and here’s what it came up with.

Plymouth Argyle welcome Coventry City to Home Park in a game that will have an impact at both ends of the Championship. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Given that Plymouth is playing at home, they’ll likely be a bit more confident going into this game. Coventry, while strong, will need to find ways to break down Plymouth’s defense, especially away from home.

“Score Prediction: Plymouth 2-1 Coventry. Plymouth's attacking power, especially on home turf, could edge out Coventry’s resilient defense. But Coventry won’t make it easy—they’ll likely score as well.”

Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City will take place on Monday 21st April 2025. It will kick off at 3pm.