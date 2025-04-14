The final predicted Championship table for the 2024/25 season. | Getty Images

Clubs up and down the Championship still have plenty to play for in the final few weeks of the season

Leeds United and Burnley took a huge step towards Premier League football over the weekend after wins over Preston North End and Norwich City respectively. Sheffield United have lost their last three games on the spin against Oxford United, Millwall and Plymouth Argyle. That has seen them drop five points below their rivals with only four fixtures left to play.

In terms of the relegation battle, it still remains to be seen who will drop into League One. The race for survival looks set to go to the final day. Birmingham City have already booked their place in the Championship for next season and will be joined by either Wrexham or Wycombe Wanderers.

Championship promotion and relegation latest

Leeds were beaten in the play-off final last year by Southampton at Wembley and will want to do their upmost to avoid the play-offs. Burnley were relegated from the top flight along with Sheffield United and Luton Town and have since adapted well to life back in the Football League. Scott Parker’s side have the best defensive record in the division by far.

Bristol City, Coventry City, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Millwall are all competing for the play-offs, with Sunderland already cementing their position in the top six. The Sky Blues are in action on Monday night with an away trip to Hull City. Frank Lampard’s side are two points above the Baggies, Boro and the Lions below them.

Plymouth are bottom but their win over the Blades has given them a fighting chance. Luton and Cardiff City lost to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City respectively last time out and are running out of time. They are hoping to drag the likes of Derby County, Hull, Portsmouth, Stoke City and Oxford United into the bottom three if they can do.

Latest Championship predicted table

Here is a look at the latest Championship table prediction by Opta...

Leeds United, 96 points Burnley, 96 points Sheffield United, 90 points Sunderland, 83 points Coventry City, 70 points Bristol City, 70 points West Brom, 66 points Middlesbrough, 66 points Millwall, 65 points Watford, 61 points Blackburn Rovers, 60 points Swansea City, 60 points Sheffield Wednesday, 59 points Norwich City, 58 points Preston North End, 55 points QPR, 54 points Oxford United, 52 points Stoke City, 51 points Portsmouth, 51 points Hull City, 51 points Derby County, 48 points Cardiff City, 46 points Luton Town, 45 points Plymouth Argyle, 44 points

Leeds and Burnley go up automatically, with the Whites winning the title on goal difference. Sheffield United, Sunderland, Bristol City and Coventry make up the play-offs, with West Brom, Middlesbrough and Millwall missing out. If this forecast is correct, Bristol City would face Sheffield United over two legs in the play-off semi-finals, with Sunderland facing Coventry.

At the other end of the table, Plymouth, Luton and Cardiff are all being tipped to drop into League One. Derby County would stay up by two points. Hull, Portsmouth, Stoke and Oxford would all also survive in the end.