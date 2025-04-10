Frank Lampard | Getty Images

Coventry City have seen an upturn in form since they turned to their manager

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry City made the surprise decision to sack long-serving manager Mark Robins earlier this season. He spent seven years with the Sky Blues so eyebrows were raised when he was given the chop. The experienced coach has since linked up with fellow Championship side Stoke City.

Frank Lampard was brought in as Robins’ replacement at the CBS Arena. The ex-England star has managed the likes of Derby County, Chelsea and Everton in the past. He arrived with a bit of a point to prove in the game and he has since done an impressive job as he targets promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City story so far for Frank Lampard

Coventry appointed Lampard on 28th November and he has since won 14 of his 26 matches in charge. They have risen up the table and are now in the play-offs. The Sky Blues are sat in 6th place with five fixtures left to play and are inside the top six along with Sheffield United, Sunderland and Bristol City.

They missed out last year but managed to reach the FA Cup semi-final. In 2023, they were beaten in the final by Luton Town on penalties. They will be hoping that this is now their year as they look to get back to the top flight.

After landing Lampard for Coventry last winter, their chairman Doug King said: “I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as Head Coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this League to be successful.

“His experiences thereafter at Chelsea and Everton will ensure he brings to our talented squad clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level that we as a Club are striving to reach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City’s position in table since Frank Lampard took over

Here is a look at where Coventry would be in the table if the season began in late November when Lampard took over, as per TWTD:

Burnley, 61 points Sheffield United, 61 points Leeds United, 59 points Coventry City, 47 points Sunderland, 47 points Bristol City, 44 points Middlesbrough, 39 points Millwall, 38 points West Brom, 37 points QPR, 37 points Sheffield Wednesday, 37 points Portsmouth, 37 points Swansea City, 35 points Norwich City, 34 points Watford, 34 points Preston North End, 34 points Blackburn Rovers, 33 points Stoke City, 31 points Oxford United, 31 points Hull City, 30 points Cardiff City, 29 points Luton Town, 28 points Derby County, 26 points Plymouth Argyle, 25 points

Coventry would be 4th in the league and in the play-offs with Leeds United, Sunderland and Bristol City, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Millwall, West Brom, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth missing out on the top six. Burnley would emerge as the title winners and go up automatically with Sheffield United.

At the the other end of the division, Plymouth Argyle, Derby County and Luton Town would slip into League One. Cardiff City, Hull City, Oxford Unite, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers all survive.